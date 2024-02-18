MAVIA

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

NameMAVIA

RankNo.836

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%4,44

Circulation Supply111.931.126

Max Supply256.989.887,032251

Total Supply250.000.000

Circulation Rate0.4355%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.70544724630311,2024-02-18

Lowest Price0.09690384445875239,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

