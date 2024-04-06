MEE

Medieval Empires is an elaborate, multi-player online strategy game set in what is now modern-day Turkey during the late 13th century. The storyline of the game initially focuses on Ertuğrul Gazi, a tribal warrior and a celebrated leader of the Kayi tribe.

NameMEE

RankNo.1707

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply559,411,443

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,269,807,225.204329

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03192242320977911,2024-04-06

Lowest Price0.002671319012858723,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainMATIC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.