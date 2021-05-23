METIS

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

NameMETIS

RankNo.313

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)197.96%

Circulation Supply6,377,034.342

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6377%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High322.9957981463216,2022-01-16

Lowest Price3.29299133,2021-05-23

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMetis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
METIS/USDT
Metis
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (METIS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
METIS/USDT
Metis
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (METIS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...