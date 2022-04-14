MF

MetaFighter is a skill-based P2E fighting game which captures the essence of arcade classics like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat while delivering an in-game economy that rewards players for their gameplay.

NameMF

RankNo.2770

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply614,033,258.18

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4093%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.061295368195924654,2022-04-14

Lowest Price0.000033149154696201,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.