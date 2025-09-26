MIRA

Mira is the decentralized verification network that makes AI outputs trustworthy. By transforming AI-generated content into verifiable claims and using blockchain consensus across multiple AI models, Mira eliminates the need for human verification.

NameMIRA

RankNo.586

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.95%

Circulation Supply223,913,466

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2239%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.6137017692109104,2025-09-26

Lowest Price0.11252591339860075,2025-12-18

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
