MMT

Momentum is the operating system powering the next era of global finance, where crypto assets and real world assets are traded seamlessly on one platform.

NameMMT

RankNo.439

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.82%

Circulation Supply204,095,424

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.204%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.163270628183712,2025-11-04

Lowest Price0.17772532977738906,2025-12-15

Public BlockchainSUI

