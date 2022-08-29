MNDE

Marinade Finance (marinade.finance) is the leading non-custodial staking protocol on Solana, offering both liquid staking and native staking solutions. With over +$2B in TVL, Marinade helps users maximize yield, and participate in Solana DeFi with mSOL while supporting decentralization across hundreds of validators.

NameMNDE

RankNo.3798

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply700,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6674570026607753,2023-12-08

Lowest Price0.028223705314342616,2022-08-29

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

