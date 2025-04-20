MNEMO

Mnemonics is a community-driven meme coin project on the TON blockchain, engaging meme coin enthusiasts and TON supporters through gamified activities, such as strategic challenges and token exchanges. The project’s mission is to decentralize wealth and foster an inclusive, active community.

NameMNEMO

RankNo.4060

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply28,000,000,000

Total Supply28,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000028481216180804,2025-04-20

Lowest Price0.00000753087888225,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

MNEMO/USDT
Mnemonics
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MNEMO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
