Minati is a leading digital currency platform, combining DeFi, AI, and blockchain to revolutionize finance. We create a transparent, secure ecosystem for individuals to control their financial destiny. Leveraging blockchain, we record transactions on an immutable ledger, prioritizing safety through encryption and robust security.

RankNo.1472

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.16%

Circulation Supply6,275,000

Max Supply9,100,000

Total Supply9,100,000

Circulation Rate0.6895%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High151.21370808400758,2023-09-07

Lowest Price0.005481894977823257,2023-09-07

Public BlockchainBSC

