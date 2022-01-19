MOONED

MoonEdge accelerates Web3 adoption by launching and incubating prominent start-ups within high performing verticals: including Gaming, DeFi, AI, Scaling Solutions and ZK Technology. It offers creators and developers access to funding, community building, marketing, and a robust network of partnerships. This framework aims to ensure the successful launch of top-tier projects to not only the MoonEdge community, but also to a broader audience.

NameMOONED

RankNo.6838

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High92.01253174997873,2022-01-19

Lowest Price0.001923640179482936,2023-11-30

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

