MTP

Multiple Network is a Web3 Private Acceleration Solution for AI that provides privacy protection and data acceleration services based on P2P and SD-WAN technologies. By aggregating the bandwidth of distributed nodes, it offers anonymous communication and encrypted transmission services.

NameMTP

RankNo.2342

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply880,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.88%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05713413468944079,2025-08-25

Lowest Price0.000592581178461329,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMultiple Network is a Web3 Private Acceleration Solution for AI that provides privacy protection and data acceleration services based on P2P and SD-WAN technologies. By aggregating the bandwidth of distributed nodes, it offers anonymous communication and encrypted transmission services.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.