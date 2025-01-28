MXNA

Dark Machine is a team-based dark mech shooter designed using the latest game and blockchain technologies. Esports and modern tokenomics synergistically join forces to create an entertainment experience where digital ownership of items that players care about the most transforms the world of competitive mech battles. Dark Machine will be the world’s first blockchain game to support decentralized tournaments. The project takes the best blend of top Japanese entertainment and combines them in an industry-first simultaneous production of BCG and Anime, with the BCG being a unique blend of Transformers and Stranger Things as an arena-shooter style game built on the industry-leading game engine Unreal Engine 5. The co-founders have 20+ years of experience working as directors/producers in top gaming studios.

NameMXNA

RankNo.3507

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03216630953794221,2025-01-28

Lowest Price0.00263723106081167,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

