MYKA

Miyaku.ai is an advanced AI agent ecosystem built on Base Chain, designed to simplify crypto intelligence for both beginners and professionals.It provides real-time market analysis, on-chain data insights, and personalized trading guidance, acting as an AI-powered gateway to the crypto world. Users can access fundamental education, deep analytics, and cutting-edge agent tools in one unified platform.

NameMYKA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

