MetYa is an AI-driven SocialFi × PayFi platform that turns social activity into spendable value. With MePay—our digital card—users get instant virtual issuance, $MY top-ups, granular controls, and global acceptance across 50M+ merchants via partner networks, with Apple/Google Pay where supported. $MY powers payment fees & discounts, creator boosts, memberships, staking/loyalty, and in-app governance. By linking earn → hold → spend, MetYa creates real, recurring demand for $MY and delivers a smooth, secure Web3 social-payment experience.

NameMY

RankNo.268

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,70

Circulation Supply980.251.770,31

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply974.150.216,2418

Circulation Rate0.9802%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3026106966057054,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.06088509988318206,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.