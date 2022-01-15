NEAR

NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.

NameNEAR

RankNo.9693

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)80.63%

Circulation Supply1,157,133.1517756

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,157,133.1517756

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High20.463677506662826,2022-01-15

Lowest Price0.405708843123474,2022-11-27

Public BlockchainNEAR

