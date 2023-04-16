NEWM

NEWMs mission is to create a music ecosystem that prioritizes the interests and aspirations of both musicians and their dedicated fanbase, fostering a vibrant and sustainable music industry for all. We empower artists by fractionalizing music rights with NFTs, enabling them to trade these digital assets within their community, thereby giving them more control over their creative work. By also including music distribution and royalty collection in our product we created a one-stop-shop solution, which solves bottlenecks of bringing RWAs on-chain.

NameNEWM

RankNo.4046

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply9,735,033,900

Total Supply9,735,033,900

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02497993524179633,2023-04-16

Lowest Price0.000562048325918626,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionNEWMs mission is to create a music ecosystem that prioritizes the interests and aspirations of both musicians and their dedicated fanbase, fostering a vibrant and sustainable music industry for all. We empower artists by fractionalizing music rights with NFTs, enabling them to trade these digital assets within their community, thereby giving them more control over their creative work. By also including music distribution and royalty collection in our product we created a one-stop-shop solution, which solves bottlenecks of bringing RWAs on-chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.