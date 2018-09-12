NEXO

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments.

NameNEXO

RankNo.90

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.83%

Circulation Supply646,145,839.5746847

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.625207707279189,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.0433327,2018-09-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

