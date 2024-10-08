NIGELLA

Nigella Chain is a pioneering initiative that aims to reshape industries by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

NameNIGELLA

RankNo.4773

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply188,017,377

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High102.54239819984525,2024-10-08

Lowest Price0.0500157372473887,2025-01-27

Public BlockchainNIGELLA

Sector

Social Media

