NLS

Nolus is an interoperable appchain built using the Cosmos SDK that aims to tackle inefficiencies in CeFi and DeFi money markets.

NameNLS

RankNo.4033

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply871,589,634

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10395828361037354,2024-02-16

Lowest Price0.0055841321471682,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainNLS

IntroductionNolus is an interoperable appchain built using the Cosmos SDK that aims to tackle inefficiencies in CeFi and DeFi money markets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.