NODE

NodeOps Network is an AI-powered coordination layer for decentralized Compute, designed to automate deployment, enforcement, and scaling across an open, multi-provider network.

NameNODE

RankNo.1322

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4,42%

Circulation Supply133 390 828

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply658 468 718

Circulation Rate0.1333%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12091896440563082,2025-08-28

Lowest Price0.036237660518626376,2025-07-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNodeOps Network is an AI-powered coordination layer for decentralized Compute, designed to automate deployment, enforcement, and scaling across an open, multi-provider network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
NODE/USDT
NODE
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (NODE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NODE/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (NODE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...