NOMOX

We aim to lead the future of finance; Our vision is a future devoid of exorbitant service fees fortified security measures, and unparalleled performance with scalable products. We are building a one-stop solution for all crypto needs & our mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone in their daily lives.

NameNOMOX

RankNo.5052

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05095011158185366,2025-04-09

Lowest Price0.001947907036370223,2025-02-15

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionWe aim to lead the future of finance; Our vision is a future devoid of exorbitant service fees fortified security measures, and unparalleled performance with scalable products. We are building a one-stop solution for all crypto needs & our mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone in their daily lives.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.