NOS

The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects.

NameNOS

RankNo.673

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.38%

Circulation Supply48,197,665

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.970056846401724,2024-03-07

Lowest Price0.010607735410320299,2023-10-23

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.