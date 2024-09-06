NRN

ArenaX Labs Inc. (“ArenaX”) builds NRN Agents, a platform that powers AI agent integration in innovative gaming experiences in virtual games and physical robots. The tech stack combines data aggregation, model training, and model inspection capabilities across imitation learning and reinforcement learning. By combining the limitless variability of games with the physics constraints of robotics, AI agents trained in these environments won’t just master games; they’ll reason, adapt, and ultimately solve real-world challenges. ArenaX positions NRN Agents as a perfect testbed to tackle the challenge of achieving AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). The NRN Agents ecosystem is powered by the Neuron token $NRN.

NameNRN

RankNo.3469

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2922224420064732,2025-01-06

Lowest Price0.022358277431527393,2024-09-06

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

