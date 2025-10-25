NUMI

NUMINE is on a mission to connect all the content in the world - games, videos, music, books, and more - to the blockchain world.

NameNUMI

RankNo.627

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.09%

Circulation Supply194,441,678.75

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1944%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19892197711847548,2025-11-14

Lowest Price0.05706319497536665,2025-10-25

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNUMINE is on a mission to connect all the content in the world - games, videos, music, books, and more - to the blockchain world.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.