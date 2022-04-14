NUTX

As the inaugural Layer2 solution within the ecosystem, NUTX is redefining the Meme economy paradigm through its "multi-chain interoperability + zero-gas transactions" framework. Positioned beyond a mere token, NUTX aims to construct a Web3 wealth engine integrating DeFi, GameFi, AI, and cross-chain technologies. Its global expansion strategy, including a "100-City Worldwide Initiative" and ecosystem development programs such as hackathons, drives tangible real-world adoption.

Name: NUTX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public Blockchain: SOL

Sector

Social Media

