NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NameNXPC

RankNo.165

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)705.92%

Circulation Supply173,294,248

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1732%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Lowest Price1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

