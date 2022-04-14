NZC

As the climate crisis intensifies, voluntary projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions are increasing, leading to the growth of the carbon credit market. The GESIA project has introduced a blockchain mainnet to enhance transparency in carbon absorption and reduction activities, with plans to launch the NZC token and a carbon credit exchange in Q4 2024. The NZC token will be used for trading on the BNB Chain and carbon credit trading on the GESIA Chain. Additionally, the Carbon Monster donation app was launched in Q2 2024, and the carbon certification wallet is set for release in Q3 2024, allowing users to tokenize and store carbon credits. The GESIA X Carbon Exchange will launch in Q4 2024, enabling the trade of tokenized carbon credits.

