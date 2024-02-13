OAS

Oasys blockchain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain optimized for gaming, with partnership of famous gaming studios including Square Enix, NetMarble. OAS is the native token of Oasys blockchain.

NameOAS

RankNo.509

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply4,233,247,712.893341

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4233%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14417648601504485,2024-02-13

Lowest Price0.01257686647200892,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainOASYS

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.