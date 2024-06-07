OBICOIN

OBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

NameOBICOIN

RankNo.4018

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13685233270173522,2024-06-07

Lowest Price0.009887741640570697,2024-09-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

