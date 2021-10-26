OBORTECH

OBORTECH is a decentralized and democratic digital ecosystem pioneering DePIN in the supply chain industry via decentralized data control. It is an all-in-one simple solution to enable a digitized and traceable supply chain for RWA field. OBORTECH has 12 awards from multinational organizations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PwC, World Bank, MIT Accelerator & Poland Prize, Fruit Logistica, Berlin Partner, etc.

NameOBORTECH

RankNo.5114

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13368630406974458,2021-10-26

Lowest Price0.000417428457116764,2023-08-25

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

OBORTECH/USDT
OBORTECH
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OBORTECH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
