OFN

Openfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs.

NameOFN

RankNo.1291

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply174,845,067.54647228

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3496%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9082576116204563,2024-03-14

Lowest Price0.028931696762974607,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOpenfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
OFN/USDT
Openfabric AI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OFN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
OFN/USDT
Openfabric AI
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OFN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...