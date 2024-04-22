OGPU

The OpenGPU Network aims to establish a true decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and an ecosystem on top of it for efficient distribution of computation-heavy tasks, such as AI training and inference, across a network of global peers.

NameOGPU

RankNo.1221

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.39%

Circulation Supply19,639,104.8193

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9351%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.6146305528459806,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.05277848051269474,2024-04-22

Public BlockchainOGPU

IntroductionThe OpenGPU Network aims to establish a true decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and an ecosystem on top of it for efficient distribution of computation-heavy tasks, such as AI training and inference, across a network of global peers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.