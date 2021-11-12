OMAX

OMAX Coin relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.The OMAX Coin also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. This is the native and only usable currency in the OMAX ecosystem.

NameOMAX

RankNo.1663

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply8,667,996,990

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06023931157245203,2021-11-12

Lowest Price0.000200181029052835,2023-04-10

Public BlockchainOMAX

Sector

Social Media

