ONI

ONINO is a tokenization ecosystem consisting of the ONINO Tokenization Platform and the ONINO Blockchain, a purpose-built Layer‑1 designed for real‑world asset (RWA) tokenization, compliant operations, and enterprise-grade use cases. Unlike general‑purpose chains, ONINO focuses on bringing real‑world assets, data, and ownership securely on‑chain.

NameONI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainONINO

Sector

Social Media

