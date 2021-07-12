OOE

OpenOcean is the DeFi & CeFi full aggregator. OpenOcean finds the best price, no additional fees, and lowest slippage for traders on aggregated DeFi and CeFi by applying a deeply optimized intelligent routing algorithm. Besides the aggregation of swaps, OpenOcean will continue to aggregate derivative, yield, lending, and insurance products and launch its own combined margin products and intelligent wealth management service.

NameOOE

RankNo.3731

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2021-07-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.02994721,2021-09-02

Lowest Price0.003029375907191742,2025-05-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOpenOcean is the DeFi & CeFi full aggregator. OpenOcean finds the best price, no additional fees, and lowest slippage for traders on aggregated DeFi and CeFi by applying a deeply optimized intelligent routing algorithm. Besides the aggregation of swaps, OpenOcean will continue to aggregate derivative, yield, lending, and insurance products and launch its own combined margin products and intelligent wealth management service.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.