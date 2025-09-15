OPENX

OpenxAI is a P2P permissionless AI protocol. What Bitcoin did for money OpenxAI does for intelligence.

NameOPENX

RankNo.2127

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.87%

Circulation Supply10,003,175.98710533

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0299262343053925,2025-09-15

Lowest Price0.07678314526225177,2025-12-23

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

