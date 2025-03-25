OPT

Optio is a proof-of-impact blockchain designed to protect your identity and reward real participation with $OPT — a utility token built for everyday use.

NameOPT

RankNo.4867

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply60,000,000,000

Total Supply14,630,264,780.149817

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.034838892958512065,2025-03-25

Lowest Price0.000999448699303735,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainOPTIO

IntroductionOptio is a proof-of-impact blockchain designed to protect your identity and reward real participation with $OPT — a utility token built for everyday use.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.