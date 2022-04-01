ORT

OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money.

NameORT

RankNo.1553

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply816,719,844.8

Max Supply900,000,000

Total Supply900,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9074%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07457966384866581,2022-04-01

Lowest Price0.001356615264875941,2022-08-24

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.