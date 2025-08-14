OVL

Overlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.

NameOVL

RankNo.2042

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)22.25%

Circulation Supply10,913,332.79057458

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply88,871,915.39447941

Circulation Rate0.1091%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7841389069548613,2025-08-14

Lowest Price0.10678946055291266,2025-09-02

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOverlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
OVL/USDT
Overlay Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (OVL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
OVL/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (OVL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...