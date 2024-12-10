PBTC

Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) redefines digital asset innovation by merging Bitcoin’s fundamental principles of scarcity with the modern capabilities of the Solana network. Purple Bitcoin fixed supply of 21,000,000 tokens is coupled with an innovative deflationary burn mechanism and secured via immutable, renounced smart contracts. Operating on a proof-of-stake platform, Purple Bitcoin delivers lightning-fast transactions, reduced fees, and significantly lower energy consumption, setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance cryptocurrencies.

NamePBTC

RankNo.3438

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,312,946

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2751318968681968,2025-06-19

Lowest Price0.028456991217276392,2024-12-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

