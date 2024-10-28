PEEZY

Built on Ethereum, Peezy is everything Pepe wishes he could be. Cool, confident, and brave. A hip-hop frog with effortless style and main character energy.

NamePEEZY

RankNo.2630

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply305,650,329,936

Max Supply420,690,000,000

Total Supply359,709,061,786

Circulation Rate0.7265%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000017366930284222,2025-01-17

Lowest Price0.000000008008476234,2024-10-28

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBuilt on Ethereum, Peezy is everything Pepe wishes he could be. Cool, confident, and brave. A hip-hop frog with effortless style and main character energy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
PEEZY/USDT
Peezy
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (PEEZY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PEEZY/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (PEEZY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...