PHI

Phi Protocol is an open credentialing protocol to help users form, visualize, showcase their onchain identity. It incentivizes individuals to index blockchain transaction data as onchain credential blocks, curate them, host the verification process, and mint onchain credential contents.

NamePHI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionPhi Protocol is an open credentialing protocol to help users form, visualize, showcase their onchain identity. It incentivizes individuals to index blockchain transaction data as onchain credential blocks, curate them, host the verification process, and mint onchain credential contents.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.