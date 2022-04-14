PHT

PHT Stablecoin is a multi-chain, over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the Philippine peso. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost remittances, on-chain payments, and programmable settlements across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

