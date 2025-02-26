PI

Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.

RankNo.27

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0015%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.29%

Circulation Supply7,256,440,756.636811

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0725%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9816444104522235,2025-02-26

Lowest Price0.40123967836094104,2025-04-05

Public BlockchainPINETWORK

Social Media

