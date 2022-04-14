PLAI

Play AI is the orchestration layer for Onchain AI, empowering anyone to create, deploy and monetize powerful AI workflows with a single prompt. It seamlessly operates behind the scenes, connecting apps, x402s, MCPs, and agents to get things done. PLAI token powers the Play AI ecosystem across the Play Hub, Play Studio, Data Collective and the Mad Rims AI glasses, creating a economic flywheel within the network.

NamePLAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

