PLUME

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets.

NamePLUME

RankNo.216

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,28%

Circulation Supply2 000 000 000

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2474889341550818,2025-03-19

Lowest Price0.08570460023643252,2025-01-21

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

