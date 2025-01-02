PNDR

Ponder is the AI powered comparison engine for all Web3 trends such as EigenLayer restaking, Runes/BRC-20/Ordinals, RWA/NFTs, DePIN protocols and much more. Ponder leverages advanced LLMs such as Llama3 and Mistral to identify leading trends.

NamePNDR

RankNo.4645

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08320081461131855,2025-01-02

Lowest Price0.01011386387646132,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

