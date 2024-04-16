PRCL

Parcl is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading global real estate markets through perpetual futures.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.12%

Circulation Supply412,284,457

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4122%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.839365491354153,2024-04-16

Lowest Price0.04874291631068839,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainSOL

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.