PROPC

Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.

NamePROPC

RankNo.859

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.97%

Circulation Supply36,876,366.59846855

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply63,763,336.9999994

Circulation Rate0.3687%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.341897333509249,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.4232764925375804,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

