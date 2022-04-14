PUNDIAI

Pundi AI is a decentralized suite of tools designed to empower users with ownership and control over their personal data. It addresses the growing need for user-centric solutions by combining blockchain technology with innovative AI data tools such as the Pundi AI Data Platform, Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Purse+. Created by Pundi X in 2024, Pundi AI democratizes artificial intelligence development through a decentralized suite of tools. It offers services ranging from an omnilayer, data tagging and annotation platform, AI agents to an AI marketplace for the trading of data.

NamePUNDIAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainFXEVM

IntroductionPundi AI is a decentralized suite of tools designed to empower users with ownership and control over their personal data. It addresses the growing need for user-centric solutions by combining blockchain technology with innovative AI data tools such as the Pundi AI Data Platform, Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Purse+. Created by Pundi X in 2024, Pundi AI democratizes artificial intelligence development through a decentralized suite of tools. It offers services ranging from an omnilayer, data tagging and annotation platform, AI agents to an AI marketplace for the trading of data.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.